HAYMES, Jean:
|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved wife of Ken, loved mum and mother-in-law of Tracey and Andy, Stephen and Lorraine, and John and Sharlene. Totally adored Nana of Natalya, Shayne, Jody, Jacob, Brie, Ben, Max, Izzy, and a Great-Nan Nan to Oakleigh-Grace, and Paisley.
"Now at peace with her siblings John and Lilly"
In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held in the Parklands Baptist Community Church, 180 Queenspark Drive, Parklands, on Friday, April 5 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019