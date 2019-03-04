Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean FIRMAGER. View Sign



On March 2, 2019, peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village, following a sudden decline in health, surrounded by family, aged 72 years. Reunited with her loving husband, the late Gordon, and will be missed by her family, Carol and Michael, Sue and Sam, and grandchildren Jessica and Geoff, Steven and Janelle, great-granddaughter Rosabella, and a soon to be great-grandson. Jean was loved by her wider family in the U.K. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Firmager, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate Jean's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Thursday, March 7, at 10.30am. Private Cremation thereafter.







