DUTHIE, Jean Margaret
(nee Dorman):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Colin for 62 years. Much loved Mum of Alan, and Margaret. Cherished Grandma of Chris, Hannah, Andrew, and Melanie. Great-Grandma of Harrison, and Isla. Many thanks to the staff of Wards 11 and 25, Christchurch Hospital.
You will be sorely missed
A private funeral service for Jean has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019