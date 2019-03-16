Jean BRISTOW

BRISTOW, Jean Alison:
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home on March 12, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Kaylene, Michael and Yvonne, and Susan and Joe. Loved grandmother of Kelly, Sarah, Matthew, Nicholas, Anna, Mitchel, and Olivia, and loved great-grandmother of Ethan, Carter, Chase, Grace and George. At Jean's request a private funeral is to be held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019
