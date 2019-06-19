BLACKBURN, Jean:
On June 18, 2019, peacefully at Allen Bryant Lifecare, Hokitika, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Steve, Brian and Jacky, Colleen and Ross, Gary and Marg, and Ross and Beccie. Loved Minnie of Aaron and Sarah, Lisa and Stephen, Bill and Amy, Maria, Tim, Stacey and Dean, Damian and Kirsty, Nathan and Sarah, Gesine and Tim, Jordan and Kayla, and Aimee, loved great-Minnie of all her great grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend of many.
Rest in Peace
Messages to 180B Hau Hau Road, RD2, Hokitika 7882. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Jean at Our Lady of the Woods, Catholic Church, Whataroa, on Friday, June 21, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the Mass Jean will be laid to rest with Keith in the Whataroa Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019