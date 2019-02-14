BEAUCHAMP,
Jean Joyce (Jeanne):
26.6.1929 - 12.2.2019
In the early hours of Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Jeanne Joyce Beauchamp (nee Jean Neasham), peacefully took her final breath at Kauri Lodge Rest Home in Christchurch. She was a few months shy of her 90th birthday. Mum, Nana, Gogo and friend to many, she lived a full and happy life surrounded by all who loved her. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Beloved mum and mother-in-law to Kim (deceased), Siobhan, Suzi and Diggs, Mike and Toni-Lyn. Treasured nana to Sarah and Red, Kristen and Shane, Gabi and Tom, Patrick, Candice, Tomo, Taylor and Riley and Megan. Special Gogo to Nathan, Zara, Michael, Angela, William, Grace, Aaron and MJ. We invite you to wear pink, Jeanne's favourite colour. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jeanne's life will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Puriri Street, Riccarton, on Monday, February 18, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019