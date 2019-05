DURHAM, Jay:

Passed over on May 22, 2018. In loving memory of my darling son, Jay. I think of you and miss you every day. You are such a big loss to us all. Thank you Malcolm and Neville for all your help over the last year. Thank you to everybody for your kind thoughts and to Tina for having a 50th birthday for him. From his loving Mum, her two rocks Geoff and Glen, and Darcia and Corey.