VAN DISSEL, Janna (Ann):On June 6, 2019, peacefully passed. Much loved wife of Bert, and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Ian, John and Vicki. Loved sister of Riet. Wonderful Oma of Jayde and Cassie, Catharina and Jack, Missy, Jess and Jack, Olivia and Gat, and Abby. Loved one to all her extended family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Ann Van Dissel, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Otago Foundation Trust – cancer research, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ann's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

