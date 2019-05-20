Janice PETRIE

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

PETRIE, Janice Marie:
On May 17, 2019, at Admatha Lodge, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (John), much loved mum of Andrew, and Nicola, treasured grandmother of Olivia, and Liam and great-grandmother of Mason, and Tiana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janice Petrie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Jan will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, May 24, at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on May 20, 2019
