MIRFIN,
Janice Frances (Jan):
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a long and brave battle at Cashmere View, Christchurch. Treasured wife and lifelong soulmate of Roger, proud and loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Carly Mirfin, Sarah and Iain Halcrow, and Brigit Mirfin-Veitch and Jason Veitch, and devoted grandmother of Bella, Greer, Lucia, Murren, Seamus, and Lola. Jan was also a much loved sister and sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, cousin, and cherished friend of many.
"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and
be loved."
Messages may be addressed to the Mirfin Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on her 77th birthday, Wednesday, April 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019