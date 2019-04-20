Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Janice Frances (Jan):

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a long and brave battle at Cashmere View, Christchurch. Treasured wife and lifelong soulmate of Roger, proud and loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Carly Mirfin, Sarah and Iain Halcrow, and Brigit Mirfin-Veitch and Jason Veitch, and devoted grandmother of Bella, Greer, Lucia, Murren, Seamus, and Lola. Jan was also a much loved sister and sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, cousin, and cherished friend of many.

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and

be loved."

Messages may be addressed to the Mirfin Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on her 77th birthday, Wednesday, April 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







