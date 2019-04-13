GRAY,
Janice Elizabeth (Jan):
Peacefully in the loving care of family and Strathallan Lifecare staff, on April 11, 2019; aged 81. Cherished wife of Keith, adored Mum and mother-in-law of Bruce and Grace, Jacqui and Graham, Adrian and Vicki, and the late Ross. Treasured Gran of Kristie (dec), Laura, Matthew, and Daniel. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Street Cats South Canterbury will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 226 Douglas St, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019