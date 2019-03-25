DAWSON, Janice May
(formerly Greenem)
(nee Pennal):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Bethesda Hospital, on March 22, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric and the late James, loved mother of Tom, David (deceased), Kevin, Shane, Glenn and their wives, proud Nana of her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, respected step-mother of Angela, a very proud mother of her five sons. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janice Dawson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Janice will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 27 at 10.00am (PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME), followed by burial at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019