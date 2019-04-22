WATTS, Janette Colleen
(previously Shaw):
It is with great sadness we announce Janette's passing. She passed suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Much loved daughter of Maurice Counsell and Shirley Stokes. Sister of Kim, Grant, and Robert. Mother of Tina, Thomas, Jo, Rosie (Suzie), and Maryanne. Grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Previously married to David Watts and Tom Shaw. Messages to the Watts Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Janette's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, April 25, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019