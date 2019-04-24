SMITH,
Janette Mary (Jan):
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital with her loving family by her side on April 21, 2019, aged 79. Deeply loved wife of Malcolm, a cherished mum and mother-in-law of Gayleen and Chris, and Neil and Ann, precious nana of Olivia, Conor (deceased), and Sean, loved great nana of Leo, a loved sister and sister-in-law of Graeme and Heather Thomas, and Diane and Rod Connolly, a loved sister-in-law of Neil (deceased) and Val Smith, and Don and Irene Smith, a beloved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. The family would to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Grey Base Hospital for their genuine care and compassion. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jan's life will be held in the Uniting Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019