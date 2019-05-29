Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 60 years. Dearly loved soulmate of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Ron, and Kyal. Treasured Nana of Sonja. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne-Marie and Eddy, Michael and Judy, and Margaret and the late Martin. Also loved by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oma and Opa Vlasveld. Janet will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff at Ward 26 for their wonderful care of Janet. Messages for the family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Janet's life will take place in the AvonPark Chapel, cnr of Kerrs Rd and Pages Rd, Linwood, on Thursday, May 30, at 2.00pm.







