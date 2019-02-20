MANERA, Janet Ruth (Jan):
On February 16, 2019, passed peacefully at Kaiapoi Lodge. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, Much loved mother of Brian and Susan, Grant and Amanda, Leon, Peter, Gerard, Dominic, Joanne, Shannon, Sheryl and their partners. Loved Nana Jan of her many grandchildren. Loved sister of Carol, Margaret, Arnold (deceased), and Peter, and a dear friend of Vicki Haines.
"Now at rest with Malcolm"
A special thank you to the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge for their wonderful care of Jan. Messages can be forwarded to 5 McAllister Place, Kaiapoi. At Jan's express wish a private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019