HEPPELTHWAITE,
Janet (nee Burtenshaw):
On May 27, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Messages to the Heppelthwaite Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Jan over the years. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019