ROSS,
James Bruce (Brucie):
On May 14, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Care Home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, loved father and father-in-law of Rachelle and Dean, Joanne and Kevin, loved grandad of Jacob, Hayden, Seth, and Te Rakai; and Kurt, loved son of the late Bill and Maude, loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill (deceased) and Lesley, Margaret and Alec, loved uncle of William, Andrew, Susan, Karen and Alex, great uncle of Oliver, and Finlay. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View Care Home for their love and care of Brucie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brucie Ross, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Brucie's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Saturday, May 18, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2019