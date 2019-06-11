PRESTON,
James Leslie Clyde:
Peacefully on June 8,2019 at St Albans Resthome, Christchurch, aged 89. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad and father-in-law of the late Paul, Alan and Ruth, and the late Debra Spiers. Dearly loved Grandad of Sandra and Pete Dymond, Joanne Preston, Gareth Davis, Hayden Preston, Nick Preston and Beth Morton, McKenzie Preston, Cherie Spiers and Craig Spiers and loved Great-Grandad to Nikau and Kahlo. Messages c/- 32 Devonport Lane, Christchurch. Our sincere thanks to all the staff of St Albans Resthome for their kindness and loving care of James. A private service will be held for James.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019