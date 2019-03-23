Acknowledgment

PETRIE,

James Aubrey (Jim):

Christine, Graham, Frances, and their families, wish to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those that expressed love and support to us at the passing of our beloved Dad, Jim. Your visits, condolences, cards, phone calls, baking and flowers were all greatly appreciated by us and will always be remembered. To those that travelled to help honour and farewell Jim, a special thank you. A special word of thanks to the staff at Holmwood Rest Home for their loving care of Jim during his time there. Thanks to Lorraine for officiating at Dad's funeral service and also to Wendi and her team for the professionalism and understanding that was shown to us. Thanks also to the RSA for giving Jim the dignity and respect that he so richly deserved. Jim was a special brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and friend. May he rest in peace. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our genuine thanks and appreciation to you all.





