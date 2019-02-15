PETRIE,
James Aubrey (Jim):
2NZEF WWII #19483 Private, 23rd Battalion, served in Egypt. Peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. In his 100th year. Loved husband of the late Christina (Chris). Loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter Small, Graham and Janet, and Frances and Helen Richards Tinker. A loved grandfather of Emma, and Luke; Jordan, Claudia, and Charlotte. Loved by all his siblings and his nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwod and Dr Rogers, along with all the medical staff, for their care, love, and support. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter. Messages to the Petrie family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
