Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James PETRIE. View Sign



James Aubrey (Jim):

2NZEF WWII #19483 Private, 23rd Battalion, served in Egypt. Peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. In his 100th year. Loved husband of the late Christina (Chris). Loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter Small, Graham and Janet, and Frances and Helen Richards Tinker. A loved grandfather of Emma, and Luke; Jordan, Claudia, and Charlotte. Loved by all his siblings and his nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwod and Dr Rogers, along with all the medical staff, for their care, love, and support. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter. Messages to the Petrie family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







PETRIE,James Aubrey (Jim):2NZEF WWII #19483 Private, 23rd Battalion, served in Egypt. Peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. In his 100th year. Loved husband of the late Christina (Chris). Loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter Small, Graham and Janet, and Frances and Helen Richards Tinker. A loved grandfather of Emma, and Luke; Jordan, Claudia, and Charlotte. Loved by all his siblings and his nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwod and Dr Rogers, along with all the medical staff, for their care, love, and support. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Thursday, February 21, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter. Messages to the Petrie family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers