On Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully at Kaikoura Hospital surrounded by his family. In his 87th year. Loved husband of the late Helen, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil, Mirie and Andrew Brooker, Fiona, Jamie and Bronwyn, and Michelle and Darryl Brown. A much loved Grandad of Mark and Shane, Stacy and Denver, Keenan, Owen and Ashleigh.

"Forever in our hearts".

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Westpac Helicopter Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 14-448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A funeral service for Jim will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 37 Torquay Street, Kaikoura, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kaikoura Cemetery.







