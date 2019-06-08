MORTON, James Ian (Jim):
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully at Kaikoura Hospital surrounded by his family. In his 87th year. Loved husband of the late Helen, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil, Mirie and Andrew Brooker, Fiona, Jamie and Bronwyn, and Michelle and Darryl Brown. A much loved Grandad of Mark and Shane, Stacy and Denver, Keenan, Owen and Ashleigh.
"Forever in our hearts".
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Westpac Helicopter Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 14-448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A funeral service for Jim will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 37 Torquay Street, Kaikoura, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kaikoura Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 8 to June 10, 2019