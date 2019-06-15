MAY, James (Jim):
4.11.1934 – 8.6.2019
Peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Janet, and loving father to Grant, Joanne, Mark, the late Quinton, Jason, and Stephanie. Treasured Grand and Great-granddad to his grandchildren The family would like to thank Yogi and all the staff at Bishop Selwyn for their love and care shown to Jim and the family. Messages may be addressed to the May family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A cremation has taken place.
