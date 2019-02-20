HUNT, James Edward (Jim):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James HUNT.
On February 17, 2019, passed away at Holmwood Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved dad of Janet, loved granddad of Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, and Ryan, and brother of Robert (Bob), and Michael. Many thanks to the staff of Holmwood Hospital for their care of Jim. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim Hunt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Friday, February 22, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019