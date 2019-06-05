HAMILTON,
James Mackenzie (Jim):
Passed away June 1, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen (nee Kerridge), loved father and father-in-law of Geraldine (Gerry), and Dolina and Mike Rose. Jim was a much loved grandfather of Jaime, and Lucy Lyth, and Bella, Angus, and Tom Rose. Jim was also a loved brother of Christine Sutherland of Glasgow, Scotland, and loved uncle of Andrew, and Kenneth Sutherland. Special thanks to Dr Oliver Kiddle at Barrington Medical Centre for his kind and respectful care of Jim in the last year. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim Hamilton c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to remember Jim will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, June 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019