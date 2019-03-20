FERGUSON, James
Alexander Aitken (Jim):
Passed peacefully at home on March 18, 2019, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn (nee Woodward). Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Ian and Amanda, Mary and Philip, George and Carey, Irene, and the late Sally. Loved Grampy Jim of Alex, Issy, Harry; Max, Jed, Elsie; Florence, and Bruno, and a loved brother, uncle and friend.
Loved and well cared for
at home in his last years.
Messages to the Ferguson Family, c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the Ross Community Hall, Moorhouse Street, Ross, on Saturday, March 23, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019