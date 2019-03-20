Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James FERGUSON. View Sign



Alexander Aitken (Jim):

Passed peacefully at home on March 18, 2019, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn (nee Woodward). Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Ian and Amanda, Mary and Philip, George and Carey, Irene, and the late Sally. Loved Grampy Jim of Alex, Issy, Harry; Max, Jed, Elsie; Florence, and Bruno, and a loved brother, uncle and friend.

Loved and well cared for

at home in his last years.

Messages to the Ferguson Family, c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the Ross Community Hall, Moorhouse Street, Ross, on Saturday, March 23, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.







FERGUSON, JamesAlexander Aitken (Jim):Passed peacefully at home on March 18, 2019, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn (nee Woodward). Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Ian and Amanda, Mary and Philip, George and Carey, Irene, and the late Sally. Loved Grampy Jim of Alex, Issy, Harry; Max, Jed, Elsie; Florence, and Bruno, and a loved brother, uncle and friend.Loved and well cared forat home in his last years.Messages to the Ferguson Family, c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the Ross Community Hall, Moorhouse Street, Ross, on Saturday, March 23, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers