CORCORAN,
James Patrick (Pat, Bloss):
On June 7, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette (Nette) for 61 years, much loved father of Susan, John and Kerrin, Nicola and Craig, Michael and Lynda, his baby Catherine, and Jane. Adored granddad of Luke, Timothy, Henry and Laura, Michaela, Duncan and Steph, Finn and Caitlin, and Patrick.
We are his legacy of
a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartkids NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/jpcorcoran0706
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019