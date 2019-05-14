BROWN,
James Malcolm (Jim):
29th September 1937
– 9th May 2019
Peacefully at Althorp Radius Care Tauranga. Much loved by his family Claire, Craig and Philippa. Grandchildren James and Ashleigh. Brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Marie, Fay and the late Rod Russell (Tauranga) and their families. The family wish to thank Ohope Beach Care and Althorp Radius for their care and kindness to Jim during the last 21 months. In accordance with Jim's wishes a private cremation has been held. All messages please to the Brown family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019