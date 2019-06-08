Jacqueline BULLMORE

BULLMORE,
Jacqueline Anne:
Passed away on June 1, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 85. Loved wife of Ted (deceased) and mother of Lily England, Oliver (deceased), and Marianna Bullmore. Daughter of the late Marie and Sydney La Roche, and sister of Ray (deceased), and Donné d'Aubert. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 2.00pm, at St Saviour's Church at Holy Trinity, Lyttelton. All family and friends welcome. Messages to 52A Main Rd, RD 1, Lyttelton 8971, or [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
