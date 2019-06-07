HAAKMEESTER,
Jacobus Martinus (Cose):
On June 5, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Elsie, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lee and Cathy, Julie-ann and Andriy Shyhov, cherished grandad of Rebekah, and Ashlee; Caleb, and Joshua, and loved great-grandad of Brooke, Brayden, and Tillena.
Always in our hearts,
Peacefully resting with Jesus.
A special thank you to all the staff at 'Brunner' Radius Hawthorne for their wonderful care of Cose for over 10 years. He loved you all. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/jmhaakmeester0106. Messages to the Haakmeester family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral Service for Cose will be held at the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 63 Cornwall Street, St Albans, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 7, 2019