REID, Ivy Grace (Grace):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivy REID.
On April 16, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jack and Ruth, Tom and Louise, Ellen, Bill, Harry, Eric and Pearl, and Peg and Ivel Smith (all deceased). A much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Messages to the Reid family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"Sadly missed"
The Funeral service for Grace will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2019