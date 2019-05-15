HOLDEM, Ivy Lincia:
Passed away peacefully at Granger House, Greymouth, on May 12, 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Desmond, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Lyncia, and Gary and Molly, much loved taua of Tina and Simon, Jasen and Tracy, Caroline and Jess, Sharn and Sinead, and Tinque, a loved great-taua of Amelia and Jason, Tyler, Sophie, Holly, and Aria, a loved aunty, cousin, and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Granger House for their wonderful friendship and care of Ivy. Messages to 6 Higgins Place, Paroa 7805. At Ivy's request, a private cremation has taken place on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on May 15, 2019