RICKERBY, Ivan John:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan RICKERBY.
Passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village, aged 83 years. Dearly loved dad of Gary, Lynne, Kevin, and Kaye. Loved father-in-law of Sue, David, Leah, and Paul. Much loved grandad of Joel; Mike, and Rob; Lucy; Billie, and Oscar; and a great-grandad of Madeleine, and a dearly loved friend of the late Maureen. Loved son of the late Edgar and Charlotte Rickerby, and a loved brother of Colleen (dec), Kathleen (dec), Edgar (dec), Athol (dec), Noel, Shona (dec), Carol, and Graeme. Messages for the Family may be sent, C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Ivan's request a Private Cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019