Ivan RICKERBY

RICKERBY, Ivan John:
Passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village, aged 83 years. Dearly loved dad of Gary, Lynne, Kevin, and Kaye. Loved father-in-law of Sue, David, Leah, and Paul. Much loved grandad of Joel; Mike, and Rob; Lucy; Billie, and Oscar; and a great-grandad of Madeleine, and a dearly loved friend of the late Maureen. Loved son of the late Edgar and Charlotte Rickerby, and a loved brother of Colleen (dec), Kathleen (dec), Edgar (dec), Athol (dec), Noel, Shona (dec), Carol, and Graeme. Messages for the Family may be sent, C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Ivan's request a Private Cremation will be held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019
