MILES, Ivan Corbet:
Fred slipped away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with Ian and Wendy by his side. He was 95, a good innings: Fernside farmer, back-country man, WWII Vet (Territorials, Army, Air Force), motorcyclist, sportsman, animal lover, homemaker and gardener; above all a good Kiwi family man. Beloved husband of the late Nola, with whom he will now rest. He will be missed and his memory cherished by Ian and Wendy, by Cinnamon with Ant and Henry, Angus and Patrick, and by Geordie with Lisa. Messages may be addressed to the Miles family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Fred's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Everyone is invited to a celebration of Fred's life, in ANZAC week - Easter Monday, April 22, at 2.00pm, in the Upham Room, Papanui RSA, 55 Bellvue Ave, Papanui (town end of Harewood Road). Pick up a poppy there.
Published in The Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019