LASKEY, Ivan Edward:

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hospice Whanganui, after a graciously fought short illness. Much loved husband of Marie for 64 years. Dearly loved son of the late Myra and John Laskey of Rangiora. Dearly loved brother of (the late) Marion, Phyllis, Rona, and Nola. Dearly loved Dad to Karen and Graham, and Robyn and Peter. Loved Grandad of Ben and Robin, Michael, and Alex; Darryl, and Kelly and Tim. Loved Great-grandad to his 4 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Whanganui for the care you gave, and the songs you sang with Dad. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre St, Wanganui, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial.





