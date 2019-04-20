BUCHANAN,
Isabella Mackay (Isabel):
Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John David Buchanan. Much loved Mum of Shirley Pullar, David, Stewart and Gail. A much loved and adored Nana to Michael and Alice; Keaton, Rhyanna, and Jesse, and Great-Nana to Maddison and Jackson. A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care and support. A service to Celebrate Isabel's life will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, April 24 at 2.00pm.
