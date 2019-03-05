BECKWITH,
Isabella Lumsden
(nee Driscoll):
Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at Granger House, Greymouth, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife for 67 years of Johnny, much loved and wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lesley, Alastair and Neveen, and Murray and Tania, and a cherished granny, aunt and friend of many. Now at rest with Jean, Peg, Bill, Joe, and her Mum and Dad. A Service to celebrate Issy's life, and the contribution she has made to ours, will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019