Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella BECKWITH. View Sign



Isabella Lumsden

(nee Driscoll):

Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at Granger House, Greymouth, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife for 67 years of Johnny, much loved and wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lesley, Alastair and Neveen, and Murray and Tania, and a cherished granny, aunt and friend of many. Now at rest with Jean, Peg, Bill, Joe, and her Mum and Dad. A Service to celebrate Issy's life, and the contribution she has made to ours, will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







BECKWITH,Isabella Lumsden(nee Driscoll):Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at Granger House, Greymouth, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife for 67 years of Johnny, much loved and wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Lesley, Alastair and Neveen, and Murray and Tania, and a cherished granny, aunt and friend of many. Now at rest with Jean, Peg, Bill, Joe, and her Mum and Dad. A Service to celebrate Issy's life, and the contribution she has made to ours, will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers