ROBERTSHAW,
Isabel Mary (Mary):
Peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Christchurch Public Hospital. Aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Leicester. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeni and Paul Sanderson (Waikuku), Brian and Hitsy (Wellington), Helen and the late Paul Derbyshire (Rangiora), and the late John. Loved granny of Oliver, Amellia and Roscoe, Bianca and Dave, and Chelsea; Andre; Xanthe and Mark, Flavia and Ronnie, and Atlanta. Great-granny of Ruby, and Teddy. Donations to the Rangiora Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, 176 King Street, Rangiora on Wednesday, May 1, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Robertshaw Family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019