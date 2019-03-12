McCULLY, Isaac (Mac):
Retired NZ Police #2144. On March 9, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, in his 90th year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Maureen for 61 years, loved father of Linda, and Stephen, father-in-law of Heather, loved grandad of Elliot, and Forbes, and loved brother-in-law of Brenda and Wayne Sutherland. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019