TULL,
Iris Jean (nee Higgins):
On May 10, 2019, shortly after her 94th birthday, Iris passed peacefully with family by her side, at Bainswood on Victoria. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Peter, Larry and Raeleen, Steven and Barb, Frances and Brett, Wendy and Grant, and Mark and Kay. Much loved Nana Tull of all her 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria over the last five years. A service to celebrate Iris's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Message to the Tull family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019