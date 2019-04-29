LAIRD, Iris Spencer:
On April 27, 2019, at Palm Grove Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Les, Stuart and Lockie, and Elizabeth, and a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at the Palm Grove Retirement Village for all the love and care given to Iris over the past year. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Iris Laird, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Iris will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, May 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019