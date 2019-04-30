NELSON,
Irene Elizabeth (Betty):
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on April 27, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennie and Colin Mackie, Gordie and Val (and the late Charmaine), the late Doug, Les and Shirley. A loved nana and great-nana of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Amberley Rest Home for their care of Betty for the last 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 355 High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, May 2, at 1.30pm. A private cremation to follow. Messages to the Nelson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019