Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
HEALY,
Irene Margaret (Peg):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Karen. Cherished nana of Brooke. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 210 Selwyn St, Maori Hill, Timaru 7910.

Published in The Press on May 14, 2019
