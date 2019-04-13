BAIGENT, Irene Merle:
On April 10, 2019, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital; aged 75 years. Loved wife of the late Noel, mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Hayley, Grant and Judith, Craig and Sheryl. Loved by her grandchildren McKenzie, Daniel; Melissa, Jessica; and Zachary and her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Baigent family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019