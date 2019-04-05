COATES, Irena Maria:
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at WesleyCare Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken for 63 years. Much loved mother of Halina, Paul, Jeremy and Maria, loved grandmother of Jeremy, TahneeLee, Jason, George, Harriet, Ben and Sofia. A special thanks to the staff at Wesley Hospital for their care shown towards Irena and her family. Messages c/- the Coates family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A Requiem Mass for Irena will be held at St Matthews/Catholic Church Holy Trinity, 108 Jeffrey's Road, on Monday, April 8, at 12.00 noon, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019