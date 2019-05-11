ROGERS, Ian Alexander:
On May 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 87th year. Treasured husband of June, dearly loved brother of Shirley, Mavis, and Carol, and a loved and respected uncle of Debra, Mark, and Paul; Lee, and the late Judi; and Syna, and loved friend of many.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Rogers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 15, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019