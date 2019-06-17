MANNERING, Ian:
On June 15, 2019, peacefully at his home, Summerset at Wigram, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and David Walker, Stuart and Megan Mannering, Lucy and Tim Wills, and Paul and Damaris Mannering. Devoted grandad to, Gwyneth, and Lachlan; Greta, and Marcus; Niamh, and Ian; and Ashley. Messages to the Mannering family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or email to [email protected]
In memory of Ian, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation can be madeonline at bit.ly/imannering2006 A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Thursday, June 20, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 17 to June 19, 2019