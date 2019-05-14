KENNEDY, Ian James:
14 October 1928 - 12 May 2019
Precious husband of 61 years to Marjorie. Deeply loved Dad of Jan, Grant and Pauline, Leigh and Matt, Lynne and Steve. Cherished Pop of Olivia and Nigel, Emilie, Sophie, Shannon, Ned, Kayli, and Talia. Doting Great-Grandad to Austin.
'A True Gentleman'
In lieu of flowers, donations to Radio Rhema would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 355 High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, May 16, at 3.00pm. Messages to the Kennedy family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from May 14 to May 15, 2019