HENDERSON, Ian Gilbert:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Hawthorne Hospital on Sunday, March 24, 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Esta. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Stewart and Hayley, and friend of Ross. Loved granddad of Nathan, Lincoln and Alana, Hayden and Alana, and Regan and Loretta Harper; Sarah and Sam Forward, James and Samantha. Loved great-granddad of Sophie and Isaac Forward; Monroe, Eden and Brielle Harper. Many thanks to all the staff who have cared for lan in his latter years. Messages to the family of Ian Henderson c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 or
www.heavenaddress.co.nz . A funeral service for Ian will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10.00am Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019