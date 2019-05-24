Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian GRAHAM. View Sign Service Information Canterbury Christian Funeral Services 22 Sheffield Cres Christchurch , Canterbury 033588807 Death Notice



(Reg #446205) Devoted husband of the late Rose. Very loved Dad to Paul (deceased), Peter and partner Chrissy, father-in-law to the late Gaylene, and very special uncle to Ruth and father-in-law to Ross. Adored Grandad to Julia and Craig, Jacqui, Mathew and Holly, Diane and Greg, Nikki and Nigel, Katie and Brian. Treasured Great-Grandfather to Olly, Harrison, Hudson, Izzy, Ethan, Archer, Toby, Sophia, Sienna, Bethany, Patrick, Brayden and Liam. Brother of the late Alistair and Bruce.

A very special man to many.

Don't think we could get away with calling him the sweetest grumpy old man ever. He was an amazing man. In his own way ahead of his time. Called a spade a spade but always had your back no matter what. A special thanks to all the staff at Alpine View and Burlington Villages. Messages may be sent c/- The Graham Family, PO Box 31300, Christchurch. A Funeral Service for Ian will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, May 31, at 2.00pm.







Published in The Press from May 24 to May 29, 2019

